Bayern Munich Faces Defensive Crisis as Hiroki Ito Suffers Setback

Bayern Munich faces a significant defensive setback as defender Hiroki Ito suffers another serious foot injury. This development adds to the team's defensive challenges ahead of their crucial Champions League quarterfinal against Inter Milan.

Hiroki Ito, who joined Bayern from Stuttgart, experienced a recurrence of a fracture in his right metatarsal during the Bundesliga clash against St. Pauli. With Bayern having exhausted all substitutions, Ito's injury left the team a player short.

The Japan defender's setback comes after an initial injury during a pre-season match and another during his comeback in November. His recent return saw him participate in six Bundesliga and two Champions League games. Bayern continues to contend with injuries to other defenders, intensifying the urgency to stabilize their defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)