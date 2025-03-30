Left Menu

Du Plessis and Starc Propel Delhi Capitals to Dominating Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

In a high-intensity IPL clash, Faf du Plessis powered Delhi Capitals with a fiery fifty, while Mitchell Starc's remarkable five-wicket haul dismantled Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chasing 164, du Plessis set the pace, and Starc led the bowling charge, guiding Delhi to a commanding seven-wicket victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 18:58 IST
Faf du Plessis (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Premier League match saw Delhi Capitals assert dominance over Sunrisers Hyderabad, thanks to standout performances from Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Starc. Du Plessis set the tone with an impressive fifty, helping Delhi chase down a target of 164 with ease.

Delhi's innings began cautiously as du Plessis and Jake Fraser McGurk countered early threats. Du Plessis accelerated, delivering powerful strikes and reaching his half-century. Though he fell shortly after, McGurk and the rest maintained pressure on Hyderabad's bowlers.

Starc's exceptional bowling, including a five-wicket haul, dismantled Hyderabad's lineup early on. Despite Aniket Verma and Heinrich Klaasen's resistance, Hyderabad faltered, reaching only 163 as Starc and Kuldeep Yadav wrapped up their innings efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

