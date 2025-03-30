Du Plessis and Starc Propel Delhi Capitals to Dominating Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Indian Premier League match saw Delhi Capitals assert dominance over Sunrisers Hyderabad, thanks to standout performances from Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Starc. Du Plessis set the tone with an impressive fifty, helping Delhi chase down a target of 164 with ease.

Delhi's innings began cautiously as du Plessis and Jake Fraser McGurk countered early threats. Du Plessis accelerated, delivering powerful strikes and reaching his half-century. Though he fell shortly after, McGurk and the rest maintained pressure on Hyderabad's bowlers.

Starc's exceptional bowling, including a five-wicket haul, dismantled Hyderabad's lineup early on. Despite Aniket Verma and Heinrich Klaasen's resistance, Hyderabad faltered, reaching only 163 as Starc and Kuldeep Yadav wrapped up their innings efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)