RB Leipzig Appoints Zsolt Low Following Marco Rose's Departure

RB Leipzig has dismissed coach Marco Rose amid a challenging Bundesliga season, appointing Zsolt Low as interim head coach. Low aims to lead Leipzig to success in the DFB Pokal and improve their Bundesliga standings. Rose had previously won the German Cup and Super Cup for the club.

Updated: 30-03-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

RB Leipzig has dismissed head coach Marco Rose in the midst of a lackluster Bundesliga campaign, replacing him with Zsolt Low until the season's end, the club announced Sunday. The team fell to sixth place after a recent defeat against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Zsolt Low, 45, brings experience from previous roles assisting Ralph Hasenhuettl and Ralf Rangnick at Leipzig, as well as assisting Thomas Tuchel at major European clubs. This change comes as Leipzig prepares for the German Cup semi-final against VfB Stuttgart.

In a club statement, Low emphasized his determination to meet the team's goals despite the challenges. Marco Rose, who led Leipzig to victories in last year's German Cup and this year's German Super Cup, departs with his coaching team following a short tenure.

