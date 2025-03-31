Sam Kerr Cleared for Captaincy Return Amidst Past Controversies

Australian football star Sam Kerr is poised to reclaim her role as team captain once she recovers from a knee injury. Kerr had come under scrutiny following a drunken altercation in London, where she was accused but found not guilty of racially abusing a British police officer.

Football Australia (FA) declared on Monday that further actions against Kerr are unnecessary. After comprehensive discussions with the 31-year-old player, FA acknowledged Kerr's acceptance of responsibility and her understanding of the extensive consequences of her actions on and off the field.

Expressing profound regret for the incident, Kerr emphasized her commitment to learning from her mistakes. Despite being sidelined for over 15 months due to an ACL injury, she has rejoined the Australian squad as she continues her rehabilitation alongside her club commitments with Chelsea.

