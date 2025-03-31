Left Menu

Sam Kerr Cleared for Captaincy Return Amidst Past Controversies

Football star Sam Kerr is set to resume her role as Australia's captain after recovering from a knee injury. Following a past incident where she was found not guilty of racially abusing a police officer, Football Australia has opted not to take further action against her, citing her contrition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 31-03-2025 06:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 06:14 IST
Sam Kerr
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian football star Sam Kerr is poised to reclaim her role as team captain once she recovers from a knee injury. Kerr had come under scrutiny following a drunken altercation in London, where she was accused but found not guilty of racially abusing a British police officer.

Football Australia (FA) declared on Monday that further actions against Kerr are unnecessary. After comprehensive discussions with the 31-year-old player, FA acknowledged Kerr's acceptance of responsibility and her understanding of the extensive consequences of her actions on and off the field.

Expressing profound regret for the incident, Kerr emphasized her commitment to learning from her mistakes. Despite being sidelined for over 15 months due to an ACL injury, she has rejoined the Australian squad as she continues her rehabilitation alongside her club commitments with Chelsea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

