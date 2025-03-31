Czech Teenager Mensik Triumphs Despite Knee Woes at Miami Open

Jakub Mensik, a rising Czech tennis star, clinched his first career title at the Miami Open by defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 7-6(4), 7-6(4). The 19-year-old revealed his victory came despite considering withdrawal due to severe knee inflammation.

Mere moments before his initial match against Roberto Bautista Agut, Mensik nearly pulled out of the competition. However, with the tournament referee on a lunch break, he consulted the physiotherapist instead. "I couldn't walk, I couldn't run," Mensik admitted to reporters, recalling his struggles with the injury.

After receiving treatment and painkillers, Mensik found relief just in time, eventually overcoming his physical limitations to secure victory. He expressed optimism about his future, stating his Miami win is only the beginning of a promising career. "I'm hungry for more," he declared confidently.

(With inputs from agencies.)