Ruud Gullit Champions Athlete Activism and Calls for Change

Dutch football icon Ruud Gullit has called for a progressive society that supports rather than condemns athletes who engage in activism. This comes amid ongoing discussions about athletes like Marcus Rashford and Vinicius Junior, who have faced racist backlash for their outspoken stance on social issues.

Gullit, a member of the Laureus World Sports Academy, emphasizes the bravery required for athletes to speak out, despite potential career repercussions. Drawing from personal experience, he recalls dedicating his Ballon d'Or to Nelson Mandela in 1987 and the unforeseen reactions it sparked, particularly in Italy.

In addition, Gullit clarified his unwavering admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo's athletic prowess and contribution to soccer, denying past criticisms attributed to him. He extols the role of the Laureus Academy in using sports to elevate communities, also celebrating its nominees who excelled across diverse sports arenas.

