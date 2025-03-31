Left Menu

Tariffs on Ice: How Trade Tensions Threaten Hockey Gear Affordability

Amid looming US tariffs on Canadian imports, the hockey gear sector faces uncertainty with potential 25% tariffs. Roustan Hockey, along with other manufacturers, navigates challenges impacting the price and availability of equipment crucial to the sport's enthusiasts across the US and Canada.

Roustan Hockey, a Canadian-based hockey gear manufacturer, has been caught in the crossfire of trade tensions between the US and Canada. With potential 25% tariffs on the horizon, US customers are hesitating on orders, driving uncertainty in the market.

The sports equipment industry, particularly hockey, stands at the mercy of these international economic decisions. Roustan Hockey owner, Graeme Roustan, expressed concerns about the impact on his business, which heavily relies on US customers who might rethink purchases under new tariff costs.

As the industry braces for potential price hikes, families are already feeling the pinch of hockey's considerable expense. Parents like Jeremiah Lamont and Kelley Baer navigate the rising costs of upholding their children's hockey dreams, proving that the sport's allure often comes with a hefty price tag.

