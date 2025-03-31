Left Menu

Sribhumi FC Triumphs Over Nita FA with Dominant 4-2 Victory

Sribhumi FC secured a vital win against Nita Football Academy with a 4-2 victory at the Bibhutibhushan Stadium. A brace by Mousumi Murmu led Sribhumi's charge, elevating them to third place on the IWL table, while Nita FA remains in fifth after a dynamic encounter.

Mousumi Murmu celebrates after scoring a brace for . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling IWL encounter, Sribhumi FC claimed their first victory in three matches by defeating Nita Football Academy 4-2 at the Bibhutibhushan Stadium on Monday. Spearheaded by two goals from Mousumi Murmu, Sribhumi's performance propelled them to third place on the table with 15 points from 11 matches. Sandra Atinga and Bala Devi also contributed to the scoreline, while Nita FA, currently in fifth place, saw goals from Manisha Naik and Juli Kishan.

Sribhumi FC started strong but struggled to convert chances in the final third until Murmu scored with a powerful strike following a Bala Devi assist. Nita FA quickly responded as Kamala Devi set up Manisha Naik for an equalizer. Sribhumi regained the lead through Atinga's stunning free-kick, with Murmu adding her second goal shortly after to further extend the lead.

The second half saw Bala Devi add to Sribhumi's tally with a precise finish, while Nita FA's Juli Kishan attempted a comeback by heading in a corner to reduce the deficit. Despite their efforts, Nita FA's attacking vigor waned as key players fatigued, allowing Sribhumi to secure the win without further pressure. Despite missed chances late in the game, Sribhumi comfortably secured all three points.

