Kraigg Brathwaite Steps Down as West Indies Test Captain

Kraigg Brathwaite is stepping down from his role as the West Indies test captain, as announced by Cricket West Indies (CWI). The 32-year-old Brathwaite had a successful run, leading the team in 39 tests, including a historic win in Australia.

The victory in Brisbane marked West Indies' first test triumph in Australia in 27 years. CWI expressed its appreciation for Brathwaite's leadership and his commitment to the team.

Taking over the reins is wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope, who assumes the position of West Indies Twenty20 captain while continuing as the one-day international skipper. Hope replaces Rovman Powell, who had been leading the T20 side since 2023.

