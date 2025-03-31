Kraigg Brathwaite Steps Down as West Indies Test Captain
Kraigg Brathwaite steps down as West Indies test captain. Brathwaite led the team in 39 tests and secured a historic victory in Australia. Shai Hope, already the one-day international skipper, takes over as the new West Indies Twenty20 captain.
Kraigg Brathwaite is stepping down from his role as the West Indies test captain, as announced by Cricket West Indies (CWI). The 32-year-old Brathwaite had a successful run, leading the team in 39 tests, including a historic win in Australia.
The victory in Brisbane marked West Indies' first test triumph in Australia in 27 years. CWI expressed its appreciation for Brathwaite's leadership and his commitment to the team.
Taking over the reins is wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope, who assumes the position of West Indies Twenty20 captain while continuing as the one-day international skipper. Hope replaces Rovman Powell, who had been leading the T20 side since 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
