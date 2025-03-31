Mumbai Indians Triumph Over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL Clash

In a thrilling Indian Premier League encounter on Monday, the Mumbai Indians secured a decisive victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders. The match ended with Kolkata being bowled out for just 116 runs in 16.2 overs.

The match witnessed standout performances, especially from Ashwani Kumar, who took an impressive four wickets. Kolkata's batting lineup struggled, with Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine failing to deliver substantial contributions.

Despite brief resistance from players like Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ramandeep Singh, the team faltered against Mumbai's formidable bowling attack. This win adds another feather to Mumbai Indians' cap this IPL season.

