Everton's Financial Turnaround Amid Stadium Ambitions

Everton reported a loss of £53 million for the 2023-24 season, in its seventh consecutive year of deficit, yet avoided breaching profit & sustainability rules. The club secured a £350 million deal for their new stadium as part of a financial transformation following a major ownership change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 03:44 IST
Everton Football Club has reported a financial loss of £53 million for the 2023-24 season. Despite this marking the seventh consecutive year of deficit, the club has managed to avoid breaches of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

The club's financial performance has notably improved compared to the £89.1 million loss recorded in the previous year. Over the past seven years, Everton's cumulative losses have reached £570 million. However, thanks to exemptions for investments in infrastructure, youth development, and women's football, they remain compliant with PSR regulations, which permit a maximum loss of £105 million over three years.

In a move to secure their future, Everton finalized a £350 million funding deal to finance their new 52,888-capacity stadium. This financial revamp comes on the heels of a £400 million takeover by the Texas-based Friedkin Group, effectively transforming the club's finances. Under new management and unbeaten in nine Premier League matches, Everton sits comfortably away from the relegation zone.

