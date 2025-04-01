Mumbai Indians Discover a New Bowling Sensation in Ashwani Kumar

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya praised the team's scouting department for uncovering a new talent in Ashwani Kumar. Kumar's impressive figures of 4-24 on his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders contributed significantly to Mumbai's eight-wicket triumph.

Ashwani's performance followed spinner Vignesh Puthur's notable debut showing the week before. Pandya expressed his satisfaction, crediting the scouts who identified Kumar, a 23-year-old left-arm pacer with unique abilities.

Meanwhile, batsman Ryan Rickelton, with an unbeaten 62, acknowledged Ashwani's role in laying the foundation for victory, highlighting the bowler's deceptive speed and swing as key attributes.

