Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Discover a New Bowling Sensation in Ashwani Kumar

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya praised the team's scouting team for discovering Ashwani Kumar, who delivered an impressive debut with figures of 4-24 against Kolkata Knight Riders. The find adds to the team's strength with Kumar's deceptive pace and swing, which helped secure a significant victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:50 IST
Mumbai Indians Discover a New Bowling Sensation in Ashwani Kumar
Ashwani Kumar

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya praised the team's scouting department for uncovering a new talent in Ashwani Kumar. Kumar's impressive figures of 4-24 on his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders contributed significantly to Mumbai's eight-wicket triumph.

Ashwani's performance followed spinner Vignesh Puthur's notable debut showing the week before. Pandya expressed his satisfaction, crediting the scouts who identified Kumar, a 23-year-old left-arm pacer with unique abilities.

Meanwhile, batsman Ryan Rickelton, with an unbeaten 62, acknowledged Ashwani's role in laying the foundation for victory, highlighting the bowler's deceptive speed and swing as key attributes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025