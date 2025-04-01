Sports Highlights: Drama, Triumphs, and Setbacks in a Packed Day

The Minnesota Vikings are setting their sights on J.J. McCarthy as their QB1 for the 2025 season. However, head coach Kevin O'Connell emphasized that the role has not yet been secured, as discussed at the NFL's spring meeting in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Retired NFL star Richard Sherman reported that his home was invaded by armed intruders while his family was present. The former Super Bowl champion used social media to call for public assistance in identifying the perpetrators, posting images from the security footage.

In Major League Baseball, the Chicago Cubs spoiled the Athletics' home opener with an 18-3 victory in West Sacramento. Carson Kelly hit for the cycle, a rare feat for a catcher, driving in five runs to lead the charge alongside standout performances by Michael Busch and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)