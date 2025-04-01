Uttarakhand CM Dhami Spurs Sports and Governance: Inaugurates Press Club Cricket Tournament

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the inter-cricket tournament organized by the Uttaranchal Press Club on Tuesday. He demonstrated his commitment to sports by announcing a donation of Rs 5 lakh for sports materials. Engaging with the players, Dhami took part in the game, promoting teamwork, discipline, and healthy competition through sports.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement, Dhami encouraged the public to incorporate sports into their daily routines to cope with the stress of modern life. He emphasized the state government's ongoing efforts to enhance sports facilities, helping athletes bring international accolades home, as evidenced by Uttarakhand's 103 medals at the National Games.

Politically, Dhami expressed deep gratitude to PM Modi while celebrating three years of the state government's achievements. On social media platform X, he credited Modi's leadership and dedication to Uttarakhand for the state's progressive strides toward self-reliance and development in education, employment, health, infrastructure, and tourism.

