Vandana Katariya: Iconic Indian Hockey Striker Bids Farewell to International Arena

Vandana Katariya, celebrated Indian hockey striker, retires from international play after a distinguished career spanning 15 years. Known for her record caps and key performances like her hat-trick in the Tokyo Olympics, Katariya will continue in the Hockey India League, leaving a legacy of inspiration and achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:01 IST
Vandana Katariya, India's most-capped female hockey player, has announced her retirement from international hockey, marking the end of a storied 15-year career. She calls the decision both 'bittersweet and empowering', as she steps away while at her peak. Despite retiring from the international stage, she will continue her involvement with the Hockey India League.

Katariya's career includes 320 international caps and 158 goals, with standout moments like her hat-trick in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She exits with pride, while also acknowledging the integral roles of her mentors and teammates in her success. Her contributions have been pivotal in India's hockey achievements, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

Her achievements have earned her accolades including the Padma Shri and Arjuna Awards. Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey commended her as the 'heartbeat of India's attack', noting her influence in elevating the national team on the global stage. Katariya's legacy continues as she takes her talent to the domestic league, illustrating her enduring passion for hockey.

