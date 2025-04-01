Exciting New Entrants Boost UTT Season 6 in Ahmedabad

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is gearing up for a thrilling Season 6 with the introduction of the Kolkata ThunderBlades, a new franchise expanding the league's presence in a city celebrated for its sporting legacy. Another exciting transformation awaits as PBG steps onto the court, revamped as the Pune Jaguars.

The forthcoming season promises intense competition as teams vie for the title from May 29 to June 15 in Ahmedabad, a fresh venue on UTT's map. Co-owned by Ketan Jain and Rajat Kumar, both former national players, Kolkata ThunderBlades bring a wealth of table tennis expertise. In a new role as Team Director, acclaimed coach Anshul Garg adds strategic prowess to the team.

As UTT showcases its expanding reach, co-promoters Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj express enthusiasm for the inclusion of Kolkata ThunderBlades. This season continues to elevate table tennis in India, offering a platform for Indian and international paddlers. The league stage begins May 29, culminating in semi-finals featuring the top four teams, ensuring a captivating contest for fans and players alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)