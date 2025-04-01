Barcelona's Unbeaten Streak and Title Chase Under Hansi Flick

Barcelona continues its remarkable 20-game unbeaten run as the only team in Europe's top-five leagues without a loss in 2025. Under manager Hansi Flick, they are striving for a treble, showcasing some of the best football this season.

Ahead of the crucial Copa del Rey semi-final match against Atletico Madrid, Flick emphasized the significance of securing trophies. The aggregate stands at 4-4 after the first leg, with Barcelona also leading LaLiga by three points over Real Madrid and set to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Flick expressed confidence in his team, asserting their ambition and teamwork, and highlighted their prior success in winning the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid. The manager acknowledged Atletico's determination, given their current standings in LaLiga and recent setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)