Injury Woes: England's Stokes and Carse Out for Key Test Series
England cricket team faces setbacks as skipper Ben Stokes and seamer Brydon Carse will miss the upcoming Test series against India and the Ashes due to injuries. Stokes is recovering from a hamstring injury, while Carse deals with a foot issue. Both players aim for full recovery before the busy cricket season.
England will struggle without their key players, Ben Stokes and Brydon Carse, in the upcoming Test series against India and the Ashes tour. Both players are on the road to recovery from injuries that sidelined them from crucial matches.
Stokes, who tore his left hamstring last December, is making steady progress, according to Durham coach Ryan Campbell. The veteran all-rounder is unlikely to appear in early domestic matches as he rehabilitates ahead of England's one-off Test against Zimbabwe in May. Campbell emphasizes that no risks will be taken with Stokes' recovery.
Meanwhile, Brydon Carse has been dealing with a persistent foot problem. Campbell advocates a long-term recovery strategy for Carse, indicating his importance in England's Test cricket lineup. With 11 Tests slated over the summer and winter, ensuring Carse's fitness is a priority for the team. (ANI)
