Punjab Kings Face Lucknow in Thrilling IPL Match

Punjab Kings' captain, Shreyas Iyer, made the call to bowl first after winning the toss in their IPL clash against Lucknow Super Giants, held on Tuesday.

Displaying strategic acumen, the Kings introduced Lockie Ferguson to their lineup, marking his debut, while Lucknow Super Giants opted for an unchanged side.

Both teams showcased their roster strength, setting the stage for an engaging encounter on the cricket pitch.

