Left Menu

Punjab Kings Face Lucknow in Thrilling IPL Match

In an exciting IPL match, Punjab Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants. While Lucknow maintained their lineup, Punjab made a strategic change by introducing Lockie Ferguson into the squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:14 IST
Punjab Kings Face Lucknow in Thrilling IPL Match
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Kings' captain, Shreyas Iyer, made the call to bowl first after winning the toss in their IPL clash against Lucknow Super Giants, held on Tuesday.

Displaying strategic acumen, the Kings introduced Lockie Ferguson to their lineup, marking his debut, while Lucknow Super Giants opted for an unchanged side.

Both teams showcased their roster strength, setting the stage for an engaging encounter on the cricket pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025