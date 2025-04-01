Punjab Kings Face Lucknow in Thrilling IPL Match
In an exciting IPL match, Punjab Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants. While Lucknow maintained their lineup, Punjab made a strategic change by introducing Lockie Ferguson into the squad.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab Kings' captain, Shreyas Iyer, made the call to bowl first after winning the toss in their IPL clash against Lucknow Super Giants, held on Tuesday.
Displaying strategic acumen, the Kings introduced Lockie Ferguson to their lineup, marking his debut, while Lucknow Super Giants opted for an unchanged side.
Both teams showcased their roster strength, setting the stage for an engaging encounter on the cricket pitch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IPL
- Punjab Kings
- Lucknow Super Giants
- Shreyas Iyer
- Lockie Ferguson
- Cricket
- Match
- Toss
- Teams
- Sport
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jio Unveils Exclusive Cricket Season Perks for SIM Users
Inzamam Sounds Alarm on Crisis in Pakistan Cricket
Hardik Pandya's Journey: From Booed Captain to Cricketing Hero
Parimatch Reveals Cricket Fans' Choice: WPL's Favorite Cricketers
Parliamentary Panel Calls for Boosting MEA Budget to Match India's Global Ambitions