Premier League's Unmatched Rise in TV Revenue Dominates Europe

Premier League clubs have enjoyed a substantial increase in television revenue from 2014-24, surpassing the combined gains of other European leagues. English clubs saw a surge of 1.5 billion euros over the decade, highlighting their financial strength. UEFA's report also noted revenue growth inequality across Europe’s top leagues.

Nyon | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:34 IST
The financial prowess of Premier League clubs in television revenue has eclipsed their European counterparts, says a UEFA report. From 2014 to 2024, English clubs experienced a significant 1.5 billion euro increase, rivaling the combined growth of other European leagues.

This dominance is further highlighted by England providing five automatic qualifiers for this season's Champions League last 16, with Newcastle joining after a decisive playoff victory over Qarabag. The disparity in revenue increase underlines the financial strength of the English top flight.

UEFA's European Club Finance and Investment Landscape report underscores the inequality in revenue growth, with Premier League clubs seeing a 3.5 billion euro boost, while France, Germany, Italy, and Spain's leagues collectively grew by 5.9 billion euros.

