Vandana Katariya: An Inspirational Farewell to Indian Hockey

Following her retirement from international hockey, Vandana Katariya, India's celebrated forward, recounted her decision to step away from the sport. Reflecting on a career marked by triumph and adversity, she identified the 2013 Junior Hockey World Cup and Tokyo 2020 Olympics as standout moments, despite grappling with injuries and personal losses.

Accumulating 320 international caps and scoring 158 goals, Katariya exits as the most-capped player in Indian women's hockey. Beyond statistics, she leaves a legacy of resilience and determination, having played pivotal roles in India's women's hockey milestones. Her retirement was a difficult choice, but she is optimistic about the promising new talent in Indian hockey.

Katariya's career high points include winning the 2013 Junior World Cup bronze and a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick in the Games. She credits coaches and teammates for their support and believes the next generation is poised for success, with ambitions for future Olympic and World Cup glory.

