Intense Race to ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

The stage is set for a thrilling competition as six national teams gear up for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier in Pakistan, battling it out for the final two coveted spots in the prestigious tournament. Among the contenders are host Pakistan, along with Full Members Bangladesh, Ireland, and West Indies, and Associate Members Thailand and Scotland.

Snehal Pradhan, ICC Manager - Women's Cricket, underlined the significance of the event. Speaking to ICC Cricket, Pradhan described the qualifiers as a high-stakes affair where teams have a monumental opportunity to make it to the global stage. With notable successes in previous tournaments, the competition is expected to be fierce.

The quality of play in women's cricket has risen sharply, with countries like New Zealand and South Africa showcasing stellar performances in recent ICC events. Former players and current experts, including Sana Mir and Bismah Maroof, praised the ICC Women's Championship for broadening opportunities and enriching the game's competitive spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)