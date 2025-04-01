Drone Drama Over MLB: Bat Boy Becomes Unexpected Hero
A Major League Baseball game in Sacramento between the Athletics and the Chicago Cubs was briefly disrupted by a drone hovering above the outfield. The Athletics' bat boy quickly resolved the situation by deftly catching the drone. Drone interferences have occurred in MLB games before.
In an unexpected twist at a Major League Baseball game in Sacramento, a drone hovered above the outfield causing a temporary halting of play between the Athletics and the visiting Chicago Cubs. The incident took place during the seventh inning as Seth Brown took the plate for the Athletics.
Displaying remarkable presence of mind, an Athletics bat boy ventured onto the outfield, calmly extending his left arm as the drone descended into his grasp. This quick maneuver allowed him to hand over the unauthorized device to a security guard, resuming the game promptly.
The drone incident isn't the first of its kind in MLB history, recalling similar disruptions in 2020 when drones caused delays in five different games.
