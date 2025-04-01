Left Menu

Drone Drama Over MLB: Bat Boy Becomes Unexpected Hero

A Major League Baseball game in Sacramento between the Athletics and the Chicago Cubs was briefly disrupted by a drone hovering above the outfield. The Athletics' bat boy quickly resolved the situation by deftly catching the drone. Drone interferences have occurred in MLB games before.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:58 IST
Drone Drama Over MLB: Bat Boy Becomes Unexpected Hero
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected twist at a Major League Baseball game in Sacramento, a drone hovered above the outfield causing a temporary halting of play between the Athletics and the visiting Chicago Cubs. The incident took place during the seventh inning as Seth Brown took the plate for the Athletics.

Displaying remarkable presence of mind, an Athletics bat boy ventured onto the outfield, calmly extending his left arm as the drone descended into his grasp. This quick maneuver allowed him to hand over the unauthorized device to a security guard, resuming the game promptly.

The drone incident isn't the first of its kind in MLB history, recalling similar disruptions in 2020 when drones caused delays in five different games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025