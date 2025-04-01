Drone Drama Over MLB: Bat Boy Becomes Unexpected Hero

In an unexpected twist at a Major League Baseball game in Sacramento, a drone hovered above the outfield causing a temporary halting of play between the Athletics and the visiting Chicago Cubs. The incident took place during the seventh inning as Seth Brown took the plate for the Athletics.

Displaying remarkable presence of mind, an Athletics bat boy ventured onto the outfield, calmly extending his left arm as the drone descended into his grasp. This quick maneuver allowed him to hand over the unauthorized device to a security guard, resuming the game promptly.

The drone incident isn't the first of its kind in MLB history, recalling similar disruptions in 2020 when drones caused delays in five different games.

(With inputs from agencies.)