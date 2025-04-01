Strategies Amidst Scheduling Chaos: RCB's Game Plan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's head of operations, Mo Bobat, emphasized the strategic focus on keeping players fresh amidst a rigorous IPL travel schedule. With just two matches played, the team gears up for a challenging stretch of games, starting with a match against Mumbai Indians that adds significant travel demands.

The packed schedule includes five games in 13 days, posing a considerable challenge for player stamina. Bobat remains optimistic, highlighting the skillful bowling unit consisting of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Both have overcome recent injuries and are in excellent form, ready to tackle the high-scoring environments of venues like M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Amidst these challenges, new captain Rajat Patidar's calm leadership is seen as a stabilizing factor for the team. Bobat also supports rule changes that mitigate dew's impact during evening matches, seeing them as beneficial for creating a balanced playing field.

(With inputs from agencies.)