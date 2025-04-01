Strategies Amidst Scheduling Chaos: RCB's Game Plan
RCB's head of operations, Mo Bobat, discusses strategies to keep players fresh amid a demanding IPL schedule. The team faces travel challenges, yet aims to maintain optimal performance. Bobat expresses confidence in the bowling unit led by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while praising captain Rajat Patidar's leadership.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's head of operations, Mo Bobat, emphasized the strategic focus on keeping players fresh amidst a rigorous IPL travel schedule. With just two matches played, the team gears up for a challenging stretch of games, starting with a match against Mumbai Indians that adds significant travel demands.
The packed schedule includes five games in 13 days, posing a considerable challenge for player stamina. Bobat remains optimistic, highlighting the skillful bowling unit consisting of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Both have overcome recent injuries and are in excellent form, ready to tackle the high-scoring environments of venues like M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Amidst these challenges, new captain Rajat Patidar's calm leadership is seen as a stabilizing factor for the team. Bobat also supports rule changes that mitigate dew's impact during evening matches, seeing them as beneficial for creating a balanced playing field.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajat Patidar's Leadership Challenge: Navigating Expectations and Innovations in IPL 2025
Josh Hazlewood's Stellar IPL Return with Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Rajat Patidar Shines as RCB Triumphs in IPL 2025 Opener
Rajat Patidar's Surprising Captaincy Move: RCB's IPL Ambitions
Ruturaj Gaikwad Eager for Thrilling CSK Clash Against RCB Led by New Captain Rajat Patidar