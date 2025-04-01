Left Menu

Lucknow Super Giants Push Through in Challenging IPL Match

In a thrilling IPL match, Lucknow Super Giants scored 171/7 against Punjab Kings, with Nicholas Pooran leading at 44 runs. Arshdeep Singh shined for the Kings, taking three wickets. Other contributors included Ayush Badoni and Aiden Markram, while Abdul Samad also added to the scoreboard.

On Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants put up a competitive score of 171 for seven against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match.

Nicholas Pooran emerged as the top scorer for LSG with a vigorous innings of 44 off 30 balls. Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, and Abdul Samad also made notable contributions.

Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets for 43 runs, providing a challenging match for the Super Giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

