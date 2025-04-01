Lucknow Super Giants Push Through in Challenging IPL Match

On Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants put up a competitive score of 171 for seven against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match.

Nicholas Pooran emerged as the top scorer for LSG with a vigorous innings of 44 off 30 balls. Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, and Abdul Samad also made notable contributions.

Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets for 43 runs, providing a challenging match for the Super Giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)