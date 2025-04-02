Carlo Ancelotti Faces Tax Evasion Trial: A Clash with Spanish Tax Authorities
Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, is facing a trial for allegedly failing to pay tax on image rights revenue worth 1 million euros. Ancelotti claims he believed his tax affairs were in order, attributing the oversight to club arrangements. The prosecutor seeks a prison term and fines.
Carlo Ancelotti, the renowned coach of Real Madrid, found himself in a Spanish courtroom on Wednesday, defending against accusations of tax evasion amounting to 1 million euros. Ancelotti, who stood trial over the alleged failure to declare image rights revenue, claimed he assumed his financial affairs were compliant with legal standards.
During his testimony, Ancelotti revealed his dealings with the club, requesting a net salary and leaving financial structuring to Real Madrid and his adviser. The Italian coach further stated that he believed his arrangement was typical among coaches and players during that period.
Known widely for his coaching success, Ancelotti joins a succession of soccer figures investigated by Spanish tax authorities. While some have opted for out-of-court settlements, Ancelotti appears to defend his stance in court. The prosecution pushes for a prison sentence and hefty fines, alleging income omissions related to his image rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
