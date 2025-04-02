Shreyas Iyer Sparks Punjab Kings to New Heights in IPL 2025

Former Indian spinner Piyush Chawla has lauded the leadership of Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Speaking on Jio Hotstar, Chawla emphasized Iyer's strategic vision and the team's well-balanced assembly.

Chawla credited the Punjab Kings' achievements to their targeted acquisitions at the auction, particularly highlighting their formidable middle order, which includes impactful players like Nehal Wadhera. He noted that Iyer's success as a captain is bolstered by the team setup around him, asserting that a leader is only as effective as the players supporting him.

Chawla pointed out that Punjab Kings' roster depth provides flexibility and strong backup options, marking a stark contrast from their previous season's performance when they finished ninth. This season, Punjab Kings have started energetically, winning their first two matches under Iyer's leadership, who has delivered consecutive fifties.

Recently, opener and wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh, along with a solid innings from Iyer, propelled Punjab Kings to an eight-wicket triumph over Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. This victory elevated the team to the second spot in the points table of IPL 2025, while the Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow team dropped to sixth. (ANI)

