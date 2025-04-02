Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Sparks Punjab Kings to New Heights in IPL 2025

Former Indian spinner Piyush Chawla commends Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer for his leadership in IPL 2025, attributing the team's success to strategic squad assembly and impactful players like Nehal Wadhera. With strong bench depth, Punjab Kings have won their opening matches and climbed to the second position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:05 IST
Shreyas Iyer Sparks Punjab Kings to New Heights in IPL 2025
Piyush Chawla (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian spinner Piyush Chawla has lauded the leadership of Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Speaking on Jio Hotstar, Chawla emphasized Iyer's strategic vision and the team's well-balanced assembly.

Chawla credited the Punjab Kings' achievements to their targeted acquisitions at the auction, particularly highlighting their formidable middle order, which includes impactful players like Nehal Wadhera. He noted that Iyer's success as a captain is bolstered by the team setup around him, asserting that a leader is only as effective as the players supporting him.

Chawla pointed out that Punjab Kings' roster depth provides flexibility and strong backup options, marking a stark contrast from their previous season's performance when they finished ninth. This season, Punjab Kings have started energetically, winning their first two matches under Iyer's leadership, who has delivered consecutive fifties.

Recently, opener and wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh, along with a solid innings from Iyer, propelled Punjab Kings to an eight-wicket triumph over Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. This victory elevated the team to the second spot in the points table of IPL 2025, while the Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow team dropped to sixth. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025