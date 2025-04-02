Left Menu

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Surprising Switch: From Mumbai to Goa Cricket

Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal leaves Mumbai for Goa, securing a No-Objection Certificate. The move surprises MCA, but the GCA sees potential in the young talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:57 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal's Surprising Switch: From Mumbai to Goa Cricket
Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Photo- cricket.com.au/@cricketcomau)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has decided to leave his domestic team, Mumbai, and join Goa for the 2025-26 cricket season. This move has been sanctioned with a No-Objection Certificate from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), which expressed surprise at the young batter's decision.

The Goa Cricket Association (GCA) approached the 23-year-old left-hander, who has been making waves in Test cricket and ODI formats for India, as well as in the IPL with Rajasthan Royals. Despite a slow start this season, scoring only 34 runs in three matches, GCA sees great potential in him.

Jaiswal's impressive record speaks for itself: 3,712 runs at an average of 60.85 in 36 first-class matches, with 13 centuries. In List-A games, he has 1,526 runs, averaging 52.62, and in T20s, 3,012 runs at an average of 31.05, including 17 fifties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025