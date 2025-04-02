Yashasvi Jaiswal's Surprising Switch: From Mumbai to Goa Cricket

Indian cricket sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has decided to leave his domestic team, Mumbai, and join Goa for the 2025-26 cricket season. This move has been sanctioned with a No-Objection Certificate from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), which expressed surprise at the young batter's decision.

The Goa Cricket Association (GCA) approached the 23-year-old left-hander, who has been making waves in Test cricket and ODI formats for India, as well as in the IPL with Rajasthan Royals. Despite a slow start this season, scoring only 34 runs in three matches, GCA sees great potential in him.

Jaiswal's impressive record speaks for itself: 3,712 runs at an average of 60.85 in 36 first-class matches, with 13 centuries. In List-A games, he has 1,526 runs, averaging 52.62, and in T20s, 3,012 runs at an average of 31.05, including 17 fifties.

(With inputs from agencies.)