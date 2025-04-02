Left Menu

India Gears Up for Exciting 2025 Cricket Season Against West Indies and South Africa

India will start their 2025 cricket season with a two-match test series against the West Indies followed by a series against South Africa. The South African tour will include tests, ODIs, and T20s in multiple Indian cities, with the final T20 in Ahmedabad in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:14 IST
India Gears Up for Exciting 2025 Cricket Season Against West Indies and South Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian cricket team is set to commence their 2025 home season with an action-packed schedule. The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that the national side will face the West Indies in a two-match test series starting in early October.

The opening test is scheduled for October 2 in Ahmedabad, with Kolkata hosting the second match from October 10. Following this, India will compete against South Africa in all three formats: Tests, One Day Internationals, and Twenty20s.

South Africa's tour will begin on November 14 with tests in New Delhi and Guwahati, followed by ODIs in Ranchi, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam. The visit concludes with a five-match T20 series, wrapping up in Ahmedabad in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025