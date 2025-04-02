India Gears Up for Exciting 2025 Cricket Season Against West Indies and South Africa

The Indian cricket team is set to commence their 2025 home season with an action-packed schedule. The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that the national side will face the West Indies in a two-match test series starting in early October.

The opening test is scheduled for October 2 in Ahmedabad, with Kolkata hosting the second match from October 10. Following this, India will compete against South Africa in all three formats: Tests, One Day Internationals, and Twenty20s.

South Africa's tour will begin on November 14 with tests in New Delhi and Guwahati, followed by ODIs in Ranchi, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam. The visit concludes with a five-match T20 series, wrapping up in Ahmedabad in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)