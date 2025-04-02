LaLiga vs Barcelona: The Financial Fair Play Face-off

LaLiga has curbed Barcelona's wage cap due to discrepancies in the club's revised financial accounts, a contentious issue that could impact the registration status of players Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. The dispute arose after the league claimed Barcelona's previous auditors inaccurately included a €100 million transaction in its accounts.

According to LaLiga, new auditors Crowe Spain found this transaction invalid as the asset it was meant to cover does not yet exist. The league's stance has led to a clash with Barca, whose president Joan Laporta has dismissed the issue as a smear campaign against the club by LaLiga.

Despite the registration roadblocks, Barcelona turned to the Spanish government, with the National Sports Council allowing provisional registration for Olmo and Victor. The decision period is set to conclude soon, with Spanish authorities expected to issue a final verdict on the players' eligibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)