Left Menu

LaLiga vs Barcelona: The Financial Fair Play Face-off

LaLiga has reduced Barcelona's wage cap, disputing the club's financial accounting from its previous auditors. This has affected player registration for Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. Barca's president, Joan Laporta, argues the league's move aims to damage the club's image before a final decision by Spanish authorities on provisional player registration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:24 IST
LaLiga vs Barcelona: The Financial Fair Play Face-off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

LaLiga has curbed Barcelona's wage cap due to discrepancies in the club's revised financial accounts, a contentious issue that could impact the registration status of players Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. The dispute arose after the league claimed Barcelona's previous auditors inaccurately included a €100 million transaction in its accounts.

According to LaLiga, new auditors Crowe Spain found this transaction invalid as the asset it was meant to cover does not yet exist. The league's stance has led to a clash with Barca, whose president Joan Laporta has dismissed the issue as a smear campaign against the club by LaLiga.

Despite the registration roadblocks, Barcelona turned to the Spanish government, with the National Sports Council allowing provisional registration for Olmo and Victor. The decision period is set to conclude soon, with Spanish authorities expected to issue a final verdict on the players' eligibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025