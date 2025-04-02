Left Menu

Sergio Perez Eyes Formula 1 Comeback

Former F1 driver Sergio Perez, ousted from Red Bull, is exploring opportunities to return to the F1 grid. Despite past challenges, Perez claims interest from several teams. Currently evaluating his options, Perez aims to leverage his experience and reputation for a successful comeback.

In a recent development, former Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez has revealed that discussions are underway with multiple teams regarding his potential return to the racing circuit. His early contract termination with Red Bull left Perez absent from the grid, yet his racing legacy endures.

Perez, a seasoned racer with six wins under his belt over 14 F1 seasons, was succeeded at Red Bull by Liam Lawson. Lawson also faced challenges, leading to a swift replacement. Perez reflects on his career, acknowledging the complexity of the cars he operated and the uphill battle he faced alongside champion Max Verstappen.

From his home base in Mexico, Perez plans a thoughtful reconsideration of his career trajectory, dedicating at least six months to evaluating offers. With keen interest from other teams, Perez remains a formidable figure in the F1 community, eyeing a promising return.

