Jadumani Singh Advances to Semifinals in Thrilling World Boxing Cup Clash

In an impressive display of resilience and strategy, national champion Jadumani Singh Mandengbam secured a narrow 3:2 victory over Great Britain's Ellis Trowbridge to advance to the semifinals of the 50kg category at the World Boxing Cup in Brazil 2025 on Tuesday. Trowbridge, known for his aggressive style and his silver medal in the 2024 World Boxing Cup Finals, pushed hard in the bout, but Singh's thoughtful defense and precise punches turned the tide in favor of the Indian athlete.

Singh is now set to face former Asian U-22 champion Asilbek Jalilov for a coveted spot in the final, according to the official release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). Meanwhile, India's representation faced hurdles in the 75kg, 85kg, and 90+kg categories as Nikhil Dubey, Jugnoo, and Narender were ousted after fiercely contested matches.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Manish Rathore will compete against Paris Olympian Yusulf Chothia in the 55kg category, Hitesh will clash with Italy's Gabriele Guidi Rontani in the 70kg, and Abhinash Jamwal will take on Germany's Denis Bril in the 65kg. The outcomes of these matches will be crucial for Indian athletes aiming for further success on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)