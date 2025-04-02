Left Menu

Jadumani Singh Advances to Semifinals in Thrilling World Boxing Cup Clash

Jadumani Singh Mandengbam showcased resilience against Ellis Trowbridge, winning a close 3:2 split decision to reach the World Boxing Cup semifinals. Despite challenges in heavier categories, Singh advances to face Asilbek Jalilov. Upcoming matches include Manish Rathore, Hitesh, and Abhinash Jamwal aiming for wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:06 IST
Jadumani Singh Advances to Semifinals in Thrilling World Boxing Cup Clash
Jadumani Singh Mandengbam at the centre (Photo: BFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display of resilience and strategy, national champion Jadumani Singh Mandengbam secured a narrow 3:2 victory over Great Britain's Ellis Trowbridge to advance to the semifinals of the 50kg category at the World Boxing Cup in Brazil 2025 on Tuesday. Trowbridge, known for his aggressive style and his silver medal in the 2024 World Boxing Cup Finals, pushed hard in the bout, but Singh's thoughtful defense and precise punches turned the tide in favor of the Indian athlete.

Singh is now set to face former Asian U-22 champion Asilbek Jalilov for a coveted spot in the final, according to the official release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). Meanwhile, India's representation faced hurdles in the 75kg, 85kg, and 90+kg categories as Nikhil Dubey, Jugnoo, and Narender were ousted after fiercely contested matches.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Manish Rathore will compete against Paris Olympian Yusulf Chothia in the 55kg category, Hitesh will clash with Italy's Gabriele Guidi Rontani in the 70kg, and Abhinash Jamwal will take on Germany's Denis Bril in the 65kg. The outcomes of these matches will be crucial for Indian athletes aiming for further success on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025