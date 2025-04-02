Sufiyan Muqeem's Unprecedented Feat at Number 12 in ODI History

In a remarkable turn of events on Tuesday, Pakistan cricketer Sufiyan Muqeem etched his name into the record books with the highest individual score from the number 12 position during an ODI match in Hamilton. This achievement unfolded during the second clash of Pakistan's three-match series battling New Zealand.

Pakistan's chase of New Zealand's challenging 293 was met with hurdles as they stood at 174/9. It was then that Muqeem added 13 runs off 10 balls, including a four and a six. His brief alliance with Naseem Shah—who registered 51 runs off 44 deliveries—provided some resistance but wasn't enough to avert defeat. Shah, subbing in as a concussion replacement for Haris Rauf, parted just seven runs shy of Mohammed Amir's number 11 record.

The formidable Kiwi side clinched the series 2-0 with an 84-run victory. Opting to field, Pakistan struggled initially but managed to restrict New Zealand to 292/8, thanks in part to Muhammad Abbas and Mitchell Hay's crucial contributions. Despite Faheem Ashraf's valiant 73 runs, Pakistan's batting lineup faltered against Ben Sears' and Jacob Duffy's blistering deliveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)