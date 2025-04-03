Left Menu

Basit Ali's Fierce Critique: A Wake-Up Call for Pakistan Cricket

Former cricketer Basit Ali criticized Pakistan's performance in their ODI series against New Zealand, highlighting poor captaincy and lackluster batting. Despite an effort from Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah, Pakistan fell to an 84-run defeat. As the series slips away, Ali calls for introspection in Pakistani cricket.

Former cricketer Basit Ali has expressed a deep sense of 'betrayal' over the performance exhibited by the Pakistan cricket team in their second ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton. Ali specifically targeted Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy, criticizing the team's lack of competitiveness before calling for a nearly conceded victory in the final ODI.

The ODI series has been a challenging endeavor for Pakistan, coming on the heels of a 4-1 defeat in the T20I series. Despite the series opener defeat, Pakistan had another opportunity to claim a victory in the second match. However, they were overpowered by New Zealand, with Mitchell Hay leading an aggressive first inning and Ben Sears delivering a crushing five-wicket haul.

Despite a spirited innings from Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah, Pakistan's counterattack fell short, crumbling under scoreboard pressure at 208. With a final chance at redemption on the horizon at Bay Oval, the team seeks introspection and improvement in their forthcoming performance. (ANI)

