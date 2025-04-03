Left Menu

European Soccer's Unseen Title Race Drama Beyond Big Leagues

Amid Europe's big soccer leagues, under-the-radar title races are captivating. José Mourinho's Fenerbahce pursues Galatasaray in Turkey, Sporting Lisbon battles in Portugal, and Ajax thrives under Francesco Farioli's leadership in the Netherlands. Unexpected drama unfolds as Young Boys, Genk, and others vie for top placements across smaller leagues.

Updated: 03-04-2025 14:41 IST
Amid Europe's top soccer leagues, dramatic title races are unfolding, often escaping the spotlight of fans mainly tuned into the English Premier League. As Liverpool maintains dominance there, other European leagues offer thrilling contests.

In Turkey, José Mourinho is making waves with Fenerbahce, trying to outpace Galatasaray, while Sporting Lisbon leans heavily on Viktor Gyökeres to fend off Benfica in Portugal. Ajax finds resurgence under rookie coach Francesco Farioli in the Netherlands.

Elsewhere, Swiss Young Boys aim to leap from last to first, and Red Star Belgrade is comfortable at the helm of the Serbian league. As these contests unfold, teams like Genk in Belgium and Hajduk Split in Croatia add to the vibrant tableau of European soccer drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

