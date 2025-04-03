Leverkusen's League Ambitions: Redemption After German Cup Shock

In the wake of a shocking upset in the German Cup semifinals, Bayer Leverkusen is reeling from a 2-1 loss to third-division Arminia Bielefeld. As a result, the Bundesliga remains their sole hope for securing a trophy this season.

Despite being six points behind league leader Bayern Munich, Leverkusen is now singularly focused on the league title, while Bayern faces a busier schedule, including a Champions League quarterfinal against Inter Milan. Key matchups remain, as Leverkusen tackles Heidenheim and Bayern visits Augsburg.

With injuries impacting both teams, notable players include Bayern's defender Eric Dier and Dortmund's Maximilian Beier. Meanwhile, question marks linger over Thomas Müller's future at Bayern, amid contract uncertainty. Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen's coach, remains hopeful, emphasizing growth through adversity.

