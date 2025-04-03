Left Menu

Daria Kasatkina's Emotional Debut as an Australian Player

Russian-born tennis player Daria Kasatkina makes an emotional debut as an Australian at the Charleston Open. Granted permanent residency, she overcame nerves with crowd support. Kasatkina has not returned to Russia after speaking against the war and embracing her LGBT identity.

Daria Kasatkina, originally from Russia, experienced a mix of emotions during her debut as an Australian player at the Charleston Open. The crowd's support helped her manage her nerves, leading to a successful start despite the sensitive political backdrop.

Kasatkina quickly defeated American Lauren Davis with a straight-sets win, showing remarkable composure even while adjusting to representing Australia on the global stage. Expressing her excitement, she noted the strangeness of being identified as an Australian player but was unable to contain her smile.

She remains vocal about her stance against the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and is among the few athletes openly identifying as part of the LGBT community, a position increasingly dangerous due to Russia's severe laws. Currently adapting to local culture, she embraces her new identity, humorously embracing the 'Aussie' nickname from peers.

