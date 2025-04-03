Real Madrid Tops UEFA Prize Money List With €139M

Real Madrid has been confirmed as the top money earner in last season's Champions League, collecting almost €139 million, UEFA reported on Thursday. The revelation was part of UEFA's financial report unveiled during its annual meeting in Belgrade.

The overall competition prize fund surpassed €2 billion, and this figure is set to increase by 25% this season due to a new format featuring more teams and games. Paris Saint-Germain followed closely behind with €122.4 million, despite being knocked out in the semifinals.

In the Europa League, Bayer Leverkusen received the highest payout of €41.2 million as the beaten finalist. Meanwhile, the competition's winner, Atalanta, secured almost €34 million. Payments were part of UEFA's efforts to manage the competition's commercial strategy effectively.

