Real Madrid Tops UEFA Prize Money List With €139M

UEFA confirmed that Real Madrid was the top earner in the Champions League last season, receiving nearly €139 million. The prize money for the competition was over €2 billion, with an increase expected this season. Other top earners included PSG, Borussia Dortmund, and Manchester City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Real Madrid has been confirmed as the top money earner in last season's Champions League, collecting almost €139 million, UEFA reported on Thursday. The revelation was part of UEFA's financial report unveiled during its annual meeting in Belgrade.

The overall competition prize fund surpassed €2 billion, and this figure is set to increase by 25% this season due to a new format featuring more teams and games. Paris Saint-Germain followed closely behind with €122.4 million, despite being knocked out in the semifinals.

In the Europa League, Bayer Leverkusen received the highest payout of €41.2 million as the beaten finalist. Meanwhile, the competition's winner, Atalanta, secured almost €34 million. Payments were part of UEFA's efforts to manage the competition's commercial strategy effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

