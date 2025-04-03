Left Menu

Season 6 of Ultimate Table Tennis Marks Coaching Debuts

Chris Pfeiffer along with S Raman are set to make their coaching debuts in Season 6 of the Ultimate Table Tennis in Ahmedabad. Seasoned trainers and former India No. 1 Jubin Kumar will also participate. Teams include Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Jaipur Patriots, PBG Pune Jaguars among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:46 IST
Season 6 of Ultimate Table Tennis Marks Coaching Debuts
Chris Pfeiffer
  • Country:
  • India

German expert Chris Pfeiffer, who has worked alongside Achanta Sharath Kamal, and Indian coach S Raman are poised for their coaching debuts in the highly-anticipated sixth season of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), commencing in Ahmedabad from May 29 to June 15.

Joining these esteemed newcomers, veteran trainers Pavel Rehorek and Julien Girard, as well as former India No. 1 player Jubin Kumar, will take up roles as coaches on the benches of various franchises competing in the league.

Pfeiffer, who has been leading the Sharath Kamal Academy since 2022, will guide the Ahmedabad SG Pipers. Meanwhile, Subramanian teams up with fellow debutant Girard in the Dabang Delhi TTC setup, bringing with him valuable experience from coaching the Indian team during the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The season will feature teams such as Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Jaipur Patriots, PBG Pune Jaguars, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025