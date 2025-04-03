Season 6 of Ultimate Table Tennis Marks Coaching Debuts
Chris Pfeiffer along with S Raman are set to make their coaching debuts in Season 6 of the Ultimate Table Tennis in Ahmedabad. Seasoned trainers and former India No. 1 Jubin Kumar will also participate. Teams include Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Jaipur Patriots, PBG Pune Jaguars among others.
- Country:
- India
German expert Chris Pfeiffer, who has worked alongside Achanta Sharath Kamal, and Indian coach S Raman are poised for their coaching debuts in the highly-anticipated sixth season of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), commencing in Ahmedabad from May 29 to June 15.
Joining these esteemed newcomers, veteran trainers Pavel Rehorek and Julien Girard, as well as former India No. 1 player Jubin Kumar, will take up roles as coaches on the benches of various franchises competing in the league.
Pfeiffer, who has been leading the Sharath Kamal Academy since 2022, will guide the Ahmedabad SG Pipers. Meanwhile, Subramanian teams up with fellow debutant Girard in the Dabang Delhi TTC setup, bringing with him valuable experience from coaching the Indian team during the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The season will feature teams such as Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Jaipur Patriots, PBG Pune Jaguars, and others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Makes Bold Move to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad
India Set to Host Landmark 11th Asian Swimming Championship in Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad's Cultural Metamorphosis: Inaugural Sabarmati International Contemporary Arts Festival
Bullet Train Project Mishap Disrupts Railway Services in Ahmedabad
Swift Recovery: Gantry Accident Near Ahmedabad Restored Within 24 Hours