Season 6 of Ultimate Table Tennis Marks Coaching Debuts

German expert Chris Pfeiffer, who has worked alongside Achanta Sharath Kamal, and Indian coach S Raman are poised for their coaching debuts in the highly-anticipated sixth season of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), commencing in Ahmedabad from May 29 to June 15.

Joining these esteemed newcomers, veteran trainers Pavel Rehorek and Julien Girard, as well as former India No. 1 player Jubin Kumar, will take up roles as coaches on the benches of various franchises competing in the league.

Pfeiffer, who has been leading the Sharath Kamal Academy since 2022, will guide the Ahmedabad SG Pipers. Meanwhile, Subramanian teams up with fellow debutant Girard in the Dabang Delhi TTC setup, bringing with him valuable experience from coaching the Indian team during the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The season will feature teams such as Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Jaipur Patriots, PBG Pune Jaguars, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)