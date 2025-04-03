Left Menu

GT's Sudharsan Praises Siraj's Electrifying Impact in Thumping RCB Win

Following Gujarat Titans' victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, opener Sai Sudharsan praised pacer Mohammed Siraj for his game-changing performance. Siraj's impressive three-wicket haul set up an easy win chasing 170. Sudharsan also highlighted the cohesive team environment and his own contribution with 49 runs in the successful chase.

Updated: 03-04-2025 17:56 IST
Mohammed Siraj. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans' opener Sai Sudharsan lauded Mohammed Siraj, hailing his pivotal role in the match. Siraj, formerly of RCB, donned GT colors to deliver an outstanding three-wicket haul at the Chinnaswammy Stadium, leading his new team to an eight-wicket triumph in their 170-run chase.

Speaking in a video on the IPL's official website, Sudharsan, joined by batting coach Parthiv Patel, described Siraj as a 'game-changer' whose dynamic attitude and energy uplift the entire squad. Reflecting on his part in the team's success, Sudharsan shared his satisfaction in contributing important runs, scoring a 49 off 36 balls.

Currently, the tournament's second-highest run-scorer, Sudharsan emphasized the familial atmosphere within the team. Winning the toss, GT opted to field, reducing RCB to 169/8, with Sai Kishore and Prasidh Krishna also impressing with the ball. GT chased successfully, led by Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford, achieving victory with 13 balls remaining.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

