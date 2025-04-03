Mohsin Naqvi Takes Helm at Asian Cricket Council

In a significant leadership transition within Asian cricket, Mohsin Naqvi has assumed the role of president of the Asian Cricket Council, taking over from Sri Lanka's Shammi Silva. Naqvi's tenure as president will extend until 2027, providing ample opportunity to execute his vision for regional cricket.

Naqvi's initial challenge will involve orchestrating the upcoming men's Asia Cup, which is set to take place in September but still lacks a confirmed venue. With the tournament slated to follow the T20 format, Naqvi is optimistic about driving the event's success while also promoting the game's development.

Expressing gratitude and a commitment to collaboration, Naqvi emphasized his goal to catalyze growth and enhance the global influence of Asian cricket. Former ACC officials, including Silva, voiced confidence in Naqvi's leadership, highlighting past achievements and expressing enthusiasm for the future direction under his guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)