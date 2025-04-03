Sunrisers vs Knight Riders: IPL Showdown With Strategic Changes
In the latest IPL encounter, Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins opted to bowl first against the Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR introduced Moeen Ali in their lineup, replacing pacer Spencer Johnson, while Sunrisers maintained their previous team. Both sides have one win and two losses so far this season.
Updated: 03-04-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the coin toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in their scheduled IPL clash on Thursday.
The Kolkata Knight Riders made a strategic change, incorporating Moeen Ali in place of pacer Spencer Johnson. In contrast, Sunrisers stuck with their winning combination from previous matches.
As both teams have tasted victory once and suffered defeats twice, this match marks a crucial juncture in their IPL campaigns, with both sides eager to gain momentum.
