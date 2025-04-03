Left Menu

Mohsin Naqvi Takes the Helm as President of Asian Cricket Council

Mohsin Naqvi, incumbent Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has been appointed as the new President of the Asian Cricket Council. Naqvi is set to take over the presidency on April 3, 2025, succeeding Shammi Silva. The announcement marks a significant leadership change in Asian cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:32 IST
Mohsin Naqvi. (Photo: @TheRealPCB X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Mohsin Naqvi, the current Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has been named the new President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), according to an official announcement on Thursday. Naqvi's appointment is effective immediately, with his official tenure beginning on April 3, 2025.

In a statement released by the ACC, Naqvi expressed his honor in taking on this pivotal role, emphasizing Asia's critical role in the global cricket landscape. He committed to collaborating with member boards to enhance the game's growth and influence worldwide, vowing to explore new opportunities and elevate Asian cricket.

Naqvi takes over from Shammi Silva, the President of Sri Lanka Cricket. Silva, reflecting on his tenure, lauded the ACC's achievements under his leadership and thanked his predecessor Jay Shah for setting a strong foundation. Silva expressed confidence in Naqvi's leadership to continue the ACC's successful trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

