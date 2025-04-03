Thrilling IPL Face-Off: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad was a nail-biting affair, held on a gripping Thursday evening. Kolkata's top performers were Angkrish Raghuvanshi with a commanding 50 runs and Venkatesh Iyer, adding 60 runs to the scoreboard.

Despite losing wickets early with stalwarts like Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine dismissed for minimal contribution, Kolkata managed a formidable total of 200 runs over 20 overs. Contributions from Rinku Singh, who remained not out at 32, played a crucial role in stabilizing the innings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling side showed prowess, led by the likes of Pat Cummins and Harshal Patel. Zeeshan Ansari and Kamindu Mendis also chipped in crucial wickets, but it wasn't enough to stop Kolkata's charge. The spotlight was shared with Mohammed Shami's impressive economical rate.

