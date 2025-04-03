Left Menu

Thrilling Battles Ahead at 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025

The 15th edition of the Hockey India Senior Men National Championship is set from April 4-15, 2025, in Jhansi. Featuring 30 teams across three divisions, the championship promises fierce battles with a new format involving promotion and relegation. Teams will compete for top honors and chances to advance between divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:45 IST
Thrilling Battles Ahead at 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025
Hockey India logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 is scheduled to take place from April 4 to April 15 at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. This edition will follow the new division-based format used in the women's championship, introducing promotion and relegation.

The tournament will see 30 teams divided into three divisions: A, B, and C. Division A, featuring the top teams including defending champions Odisha, will contest for the championship title. Divisions B and C will battle for promotions, with plenty at stake for participating teams.

Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey expressed optimism about the format, while Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh emphasized the tournament's crucial role in talent scouting. The championship is geared to offer thrilling matches and showcase exceptional hockey skills across the divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025