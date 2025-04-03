Thrilling Battles Ahead at 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025

The much-anticipated 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 is scheduled to take place from April 4 to April 15 at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. This edition will follow the new division-based format used in the women's championship, introducing promotion and relegation.

The tournament will see 30 teams divided into three divisions: A, B, and C. Division A, featuring the top teams including defending champions Odisha, will contest for the championship title. Divisions B and C will battle for promotions, with plenty at stake for participating teams.

Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey expressed optimism about the format, while Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh emphasized the tournament's crucial role in talent scouting. The championship is geared to offer thrilling matches and showcase exceptional hockey skills across the divisions.

