Neeraj Chopra Classic: A World-Class Javelin Spectacle in India

The inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic, a prominent javelin throw competition, is set to take place at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, Haryana, on May 24, as confirmed by World Athletics via Olympics.com. Recognized as a World Athletics 'A' category event, the NC Classic is likened to a Continental Tour Gold-level competition in terms of ranking points.

The Continental Tour, a second-tier global athletic series following the Diamond League, was introduced in 2020 as a successor to the World Challenge series. It consists of four tiers: gold, silver, bronze, and challenger. With Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra leading, the tournament is expected to attract top javelin throwers worldwide, marking their first competition in India.

Former Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla noted the tournament's goal of featuring the world's top 10 male and female javelin throwers. Neeraj aims to establish the event as an annual mainstay in the global athletics calendar and hopes to incorporate additional track and field events.

"Organizing a world-class javelin competition in India has always been my dream. I believe this will create a memorable experience for athletes and fans alike," Neeraj Chopra stated earlier this year. Neeraj last competed in India in 2024 at the National Federation Senior Athletics Competition in Bhubaneswar, where he recorded a throw of 82.27 meters while preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

During the Olympics, the 27-year-old athlete narrowly missed retaining his gold medal, securing silver with a commendable best throw of 89.45 meters. Despite a strong second attempt, a series of four foul throws hindered his gold medal quest. (ANI)

