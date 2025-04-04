Esports Set to Debut at Khelo India Youth Games 2025

Esports is poised to make a significant mark at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025, debuting as a demonstration sport during the event to be held from May 4 to 15 in Bihar. The news was revealed by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during an interaction with the media.

The seventh edition of KIYG will unfold across five cities in Bihar—Patna, Rajgir, Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Begusarai—and will include events in New Delhi. The games will feature 28 sports, with Esports being the sole demonstration sport among them.

Esports has steadily gained recognition, first appearing as a demo sport in the 2018 Asian Games and earning medal status by the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games. Its addition to KIYG 2025 signifies the growing importance of digital sports in India's athletic landscape.

