Esports Set to Debut at Khelo India Youth Games 2025

Esports will appear as a demonstration sport at the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in Bihar. The event, spanning five cities and New Delhi, will showcase 28 sports, including 27 competitive ones. Esports, previously a demo sport in the Asian Games, will debut in the KIYG arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Esports is poised to make a significant mark at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025, debuting as a demonstration sport during the event to be held from May 4 to 15 in Bihar. The news was revealed by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during an interaction with the media.

The seventh edition of KIYG will unfold across five cities in Bihar—Patna, Rajgir, Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Begusarai—and will include events in New Delhi. The games will feature 28 sports, with Esports being the sole demonstration sport among them.

Esports has steadily gained recognition, first appearing as a demo sport in the 2018 Asian Games and earning medal status by the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games. Its addition to KIYG 2025 signifies the growing importance of digital sports in India's athletic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

