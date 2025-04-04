Balancing Act: Merging Yoga, Sleep, and Safe Supplementation in Sports

At a recent international conference in Chandigarh, experts underscored the importance of sleep and the cautious use of herbal supplements for athletic performance. This gathering, held at NSNIS, Patiala, emphasized how poor sleep habits and reckless supplement consumption could harm athletes' well-being.

The conference highlighted yoga and meditation as vital tools for reducing stress and enhancing the performance of elite players. Harvard Medical School's Satbir Singh Khalsa noted that yoga optimizes sleep and helps control disorders like obesity and hypertension, advocating for sleep awareness in sports education.

Concerns about the misuse of herbal supplements were also addressed, with experts calling for stricter regulations and better education for athletes. They cited numerous doping violations in India, stressing the need for professional guidance and research to ensure supplements' safety and efficacy in sports.

