Left Menu

Balancing Act: Merging Yoga, Sleep, and Safe Supplementation in Sports

An international conference in Chandigarh emphasized the critical role of sleep, yoga, and regulated use of herbal supplements in optimizing athletes' performance. Experts voiced concerns over the misuse of supplements and underscored the need for education and stringent regulations to ensure athlete safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:15 IST
Balancing Act: Merging Yoga, Sleep, and Safe Supplementation in Sports
SAI logo (Photo: X/@Media_SAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent international conference in Chandigarh, experts underscored the importance of sleep and the cautious use of herbal supplements for athletic performance. This gathering, held at NSNIS, Patiala, emphasized how poor sleep habits and reckless supplement consumption could harm athletes' well-being.

The conference highlighted yoga and meditation as vital tools for reducing stress and enhancing the performance of elite players. Harvard Medical School's Satbir Singh Khalsa noted that yoga optimizes sleep and helps control disorders like obesity and hypertension, advocating for sleep awareness in sports education.

Concerns about the misuse of herbal supplements were also addressed, with experts calling for stricter regulations and better education for athletes. They cited numerous doping violations in India, stressing the need for professional guidance and research to ensure supplements' safety and efficacy in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025