From Local Matches to Pro Kabaddi: The Rise of Lokesh Ghosliya

Jaipur's own Lokesh Ghosliya began his kabaddi journey in 2016, inspired by his elder brother's participation in local tournaments. Despite family opposition, which paused his play for several months, he resumed the sport and gained support after competing at district and state levels.

Lokesh debuted with the Aravalli Arrows in the 2022 Summer Edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series, amassing 81 points in his first season. He has played across four editions, contributing significantly to his teams, including the Periyar Panthers, during his journey.

Having achieved success in the Yuva Kabaddi Series, Lokesh earned his spot in the Pro Kabaddi League. He attributes his growth to the extensive match play and competitive environment provided by YKS, which helped him refine his skills and catch the attention of scouts and coaches.

