UEFA Fines Mbappé and Rüdiger for 'Indecent' Celebrations, No Ban Imposed

In a recent ruling by UEFA, Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappé and Antonio Rüdiger were fined for their 'indecent' post-game celebrations. The decision, announced on Friday, ensures the players will still participate in the Champions League quarterfinals.

UEFA's decision comes after video evidence emerged showcasing the players violating conduct rules during a victory over Atlético Madrid. Particularly, Mbappé was seen making inappropriate gestures on the pitch.

Both players received suspended one-game bans subject to a one-year probation, meaning they can still play as Madrid faces Arsenal in upcoming matches. Fellow player Dani Ceballos was also fined, while Vinícius Júnior was cleared of charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)